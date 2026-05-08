Charlotte FC returns home to face FC Cincinnati

Tickets start at $26, and fans can snag a minty keychain along with the new Charlotte FC x Girl Tribe merch drop.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte FC is back at Bank of America Stadium to take on FC Cincinnati on Saturday, May 9th. It’s a great chance for fans to catch the team at home as the soccer spotlight ramps up with major matches and the World Cup approaching later in May.

Tickets start at $26, and the first fans through the gates will receive a minty keychain. Charlotte FC is teaming up with Girl Tribe for their second merch drop and it will be available to purchase at the match this weekend in the Team Store.

It’s a pivotal stretch for the club, too, with the next four matches at home. After a tough run on the road, Charlotte FC will be looking to build momentum and head into the World Cup break strong. To learn more and purchase tickets visit charlottefootballclub.com.

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