Mixing music and family

See Bird Go joins QC Life to talk about Charlotte’s feel-good music community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - A Charlotte mother-daughter duo join QC Life to spotlight their creative partnership in music and culture. Known for globally inspired, genre-blending sets, See Bird Go hosts pop-ups, highlights local talent, and holds weekly residencies at Night Swim Coffee and Soul Gastro Lounge.

Bird and Mama Bird have worked together professionally for the past three years, managing everything from bookings and contracts to logistics and branding for Bird’s full-time DJ business.

Catch “For The Early Birds” every Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Night Swim Coffee in NoDa, and mark your calendar for “Friends in the Yard”, an AMFAF Juneteenth block-party-style celebration at The Music Yard on June 19, featuring DJs, live music, vendors, and games.

To learn more visit www.seebirdgo.com and follow @seebirdgo and @runtowardyourlife.

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