Recreating shots on the course

QC Life joins CBS Sports Johnson Wagner to recreate a memorable Rory shot and break down what makes it so difficult.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life hosts Jorge Andres and Jana Angel are at Quail Hollow Club with CBS Sports Johnson Wagner to recreate one of Rory’s memorable shots.

Johnson Wagner is known for attempting the toughest shots the pros pull off - bringing fans back to the moment and helping them understand the skill, pressure, and emotion behind what they’re seeing on the course.

Johnson Wagner lives in Charlotte and joined CBS Sports ahead of the 2026 golf season as an on-course reporter for PGA TOUR events on CBS and Paramount+. Follow him @johnson.wagner and @golfoncbs.

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