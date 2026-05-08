Sip & Stroll at Stowe Manor

On Saturday, May 9th enjoy live art, garden tours, local history, vendors, and Caymus wines at Stowe Manor in Belmont.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Sip & Stroll at the Manor is a one-day-only outdoor event Mother’s Day weekend at Stowe Manor in Belmont, offering a rare chance for the public to explore the restored private estate through art, history, gardens, and preservation. The main attraction is a live plein air painting experience, with artists from the Gaston County Art Guild creating work across the property all afternoon.

Guests can take a homeowner-led garden tour showcasing exterior renovations and restored grounds, including more than 1,000 new plants and trees added since the Hostetler family purchased the estate. Historians Lucy Penegar and Roland Setzer will share Stowe Manor’s Belmont story, alongside local vendors and Caymus Vineyards wines for purchase. Proceeds benefit local arts and historic preservation through the Historic Belmont Foundation and the Gaston County Art Guild.

To learn more visit www.stowemanor.com and follow @stowe_manor.

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