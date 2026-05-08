You’re invited to Windsor Jewelers Spring Showcase on May 9

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Windsor Jewelers is celebrating spring with its Spring Showcase on May 9, featuring an expanded, one-day-only collection inspired by the season’s biggest trend: color. During the Spring Showcase, guests can enter a special giveaway for a chance to win a John Hardy bracelet.

This year marks Windsor’s 40th year in business in North Carolina. In the jewelry world, they say relationships are everything and Windsor is known for working with clients for decades, often across generations, offering high-quality pieces designed to be worn, cherished, and serviced for a lifetime and beyond.

With Mother’s Day around the corner, Windsor suggests a meaningful gift idea: jewelry featuring a child’s birthstone, so it’s always close to her heart. If you’re shopping for an engagement ring, the Windsor team will help you explore different styles and even create a custom design.

The Spring Showcase will be at Windsor Jewelers at Phillips Place. To learn more, visit windsor-jewellers.com or call 704-556-7747.

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