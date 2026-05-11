Par 4 the Girls: Making golf more welcoming for women

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Par 4 the Girls is where golf meets the girls - a women’s golf social club designed to make the sport feel welcoming, approachable, and fun. For anyone who’s ever felt like golf wasn’t accessible, Par 4 the Girls removes that pressure and replaces it with an encouraging community where women can show up as they are, learn at their own pace, and genuinely enjoy the experience.

Beginner-friendly and always focused on having a good time, the club creates a comfortable space for women to get into the game and grow with it over time. Golf is a sport that can fit every season of life, it’s a mental challenge and a chance to connect with others.

To learn more about Par 4 the Girls visit www.par4thegirls.com.

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