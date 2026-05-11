Stewart Law Offices: You’re not stuck with a personal injury lawyer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - If you’re unhappy with your personal injury lawyer, you’re not stuck, but before you switch it helps to pinpoint why you’re frustrated. In many cases, the fastest fix is a sit-down meeting where you clearly communicate what you need, and your lawyer explains where your case stands. When your attorney addresses the negative side, it’s not to discourage you, it’s to make sure you understand the full picture and to prepare the strongest strategy going forward.

Before making any big decisions, review the contract you signed when you hired your lawyer. Personal injury lawyers commonly work on a percentage of the settlement, and if you change lawyers, the old and new attorneys generally split that fee rather than charging you twice.

To learn more, visit www.stewartlawoffices.net.

Locations:

2427 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte, NC

1242 Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.