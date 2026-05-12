K9s For Warriors: Healing veterans, saving dogs

K9s For Warriors pairs veterans with highly trained service dogs at no cost - saving lives on both ends of the leash.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - K9s For Warriors is a powerful reminder that healing can come with four paws, a purpose, and a partner by your side. The organization is on a mission to help end veteran suicide by pairing eligible military veterans with highly trained service dogs at no financial cost to the veteran, while also giving rescue dogs a second chance at life.

Beyond the life-changing bond between veteran and dog, the program creates community. Veterans train alongside other veterans, building support systems. For many, the experience is truly life-giving, helping people feel joy again and reconnect with everyday living.

The organization also offers an adoption program for dogs that don’t move forward as service dogs, but still have elevated training and are ready for loving homes.

To learn more, apply, or support the mission, visit k9sforwarriors.org.

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