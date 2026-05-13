9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend: May 15-17, 2026

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cheerwine Festival is back, plus cultural festivals and John Legend.

9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend is part of our new newsletter The Go Guide! Every week, get the scoop on the latest events and happenings around Charlotte right in your inbox. To subscribe, make sure to check “The Go Guide” in our newsletter page.

Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of May 15-17, 2026:

Japan Fest (Urban District Market), Saturday & Sunday 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.: Get a taste of Tokyo without a passport. Head to the Urban District Market for the third annual Japan Fest featuring delicious bites, drinks and games. Enjoy traditional performances and demonstrations like taiko drums, yukata try-on and more. Sing your heart out for prizes at the karaoke contest or dress your best for the cosplay contest. Admission is free.

Charlotte Asian & Dragon Boat Festivals (Ramsey Creek Park Lake Norman), Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Enjoy two cultural festivals in one. Thousands of people from all cultures will come together to celebrate the Asian community in the Carolinas. Wake up early for the Dragon Boat Festival to catch over 40 teams racing along Lake Norman with the first race at 8:30 a.m. The Charlotte Asian Festival officially kicks off at 11 a.m. with a special opening celebration. Head to the cultural showcase where you can find demonstrations, calligraphy, henna, games, wellness booth, interactive activities and more. Enjoy delicious cuisine from cultures around the world and shop the vendor market for hard-to-find gifts and souvenirs. Admission is free.

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HEARTest Yard + Showmars 5K (Atrium Health Myers Park), Saturday 8 a.m.: Join Panthers legend Greg Olsen and his family for the 10th annual HEARTest Yard + Showmars 5K. You’ll run around Myers Park in an effort to raise funds for children affected by congenital heart diseases and disorders. For an additional donation, you can even grab breakfast with Greg. Proceeds benefit the Levine Children’s Hospital. Registration is $35.

Pineville Arts in the Park (Pineville Lake Park), Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Let your creativity soar with a festival all about showcasing the talent of our community. You’ll find over 70 local crafters, artisans and designers participating in the annual art fair. You’ll also find a variety of food trucks, an art show for the kids, live music and more. Check out the Queens University Dance Team, Dean’s Duet Team and the RC Roadshow at the mainstage. Admission is free.

Cheerwine Festival (Downtown Salisbury), Saturday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Take a sip and a bite out of the iconic ruby red cherry drink with a festival celebrating all things Cheerwine. Thousands of fans will flock to Salisbury to try Cheerwine-inspired beer, food and crafts. This year’s headliners include Crystal Aria Band, Big Break, Chris Taylor & The Rumor and The Stranger. Admission is free.

Festa Italiana (Gateway Village), Saturday 1 to 6 p.m.: Say ciao, Charlotte! Uptown’s premiere Italian food and wine festival returns for its 21st annual feast. From antipasti to fresh brick oven pizza, to the famous 4-foot seafood risotto, enjoy a culinary adventure without having to bust out your passport. General admission starts at $125 and includes food, drinks and entertainment. Proceeds benefit the Nevins Inc., supporting individuals with developmental disabilities in Mecklenburg County.

Cornelius Jazz Festival (Smithville Park), Saturday 6 to 10 p.m.: A quick drive up north will take you to the smooth sounds of terrific local jazz. Enjoy the music and vibes of Tawanna Shantel & Soultri’ Band as well as Eli Yacinthe. You’ll also find a food truck rally for some local bites, as well as beverage and small business vendors. Admission is free and guests may bring their own chairs and blankets.

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Carolina Ascent vs. Sporting JAX (American Legion Memorial Stadium), Saturday 7 p.m.: Get ready for a FANtastic FANale! The Carolina Ascent may have already clinched their way into the playoffs, but you can still support the team with a celebration all about the fans. There will be t-shirt giveaways, pregame concert and Base Camp Bash, as well as a postgame fireworks finale. Tickets start at $9.

John Legend (Ovens Auditorium), Sunday 8 p.m.: Get ready for “An Evening of Songs & Stories” with Grammy Award-winner John Legend. His latest tour will bring intimate versions of his greatest hits like “Ordinary People” with stories from his decades-long experience in the music industry. Tickets start at $97.50.

Have an event you want to submit? I’m always looking for things to do around Charlotte. Send me your event to Carmichael.Cruz@WBTV.com.

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