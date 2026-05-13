Beyond the Call Luncheon supports military caregivers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Independence Fund is hosting its third annual Beyond the Call Luncheon, benefitting its Caregiver Program, which has supported more than 2,000 military and veteran caregivers nationwide since 2015. Veronica Douglas, Director of Veteran Programs at The Independence Fund, and caregiver Kristi Wheeler join QC Life to highlight the importance of recognizing the everyday sacrifice caregivers make and ensuring they have the support they need.

The luncheon takes place Thursday, May 14 at 11 a.m. at the Historic Duke Mansion. Caregivers will attend and share their personal stories, and many are in Charlotte all week for a retreat before and after the event. All funds raised go directly to the Caregiver Program, helping provide retreats and resources like respite, connection, and group therapy for those caring for wounded, ill, or injured veterans.

To learn how to support and purchase tickets visit independencefund.org and follow @independencefund.

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