Charlotte native launches DootyCall app to help users find clean bathrooms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte native Colin Silvia creator of DootyCall joins QC Life to talk about the app with a simple mission: find clean bathrooms and avoid disasters. The community-powered app helps you locate the cleanest public restrooms near you and fast. Whether you’re on a road trip, downtown, at a gas station, or exploring a new city, DootyCall points you to the places people actually trust when they need a reliable stop. It’s especially helpful for travelers, parents with kids, delivery drivers, runners and cyclists, and anyone who refuses to risk a bad bathroom.

Users can search nearby bathrooms in map or list view and see real ratings from other users, along with honest reviews that cover cleanliness, accessibility, smell, and overall experience. Many locations include photo uploads, so you can see what you’re walking into before you get there.

The app also adds a fun, social element with badges, leaderboards, and the ability to like, comment, and react, turning everyday bathroom scouting into a community effort. Download the DootyCall app from the App Store and follow @dootycall.app.

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