Chefs cooking for change

The Next Level Hope culinary competition pairs local social media chefs with top Charlotte restaurant chefs on May 15 to support families in recovery.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Hope Haven is a Charlotte based nonprofit residential recovery community dedicated to helping individuals and families move beyond cycles of addiction, homelessness, and instability. Zoë Playe, Vice President of Advancement, joins QC Life to talk about celebrating the 50th anniversary this year.

Hope Haven is hosting its first-ever culinary competition, Next Level Hope, that pairs local social media chefs with chefs from some of Charlotte’s favorite restaurants. The event takes place at The Forum at Hope Haven on May 15 from 7–9 p.m.

Sponsorship opportunities are available for companies and community partners who want to support the event and Hope Haven’s mission. To learn more visit hopehaveninc.org and follow @hopehaveninc.

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