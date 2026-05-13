Discovering the best of North Carolina

Kristy Tolley’s "100 Things to Do in North Carolina Before You Die" book highlights must-see landmarks and hidden gems across the state.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Kristy Tolley, author of “100 Things to Do in North Carolina Before You Die”, joins QC Life to share key takeaways from the book. This book is designed to spark curiosity for both North Carolina visitors and lifelong residents to discover new places.

Key takeaways from the book:

Must-dos: Biltmore Estate, Old Salem, and Linville Caverns and quirky stops like the American Museum of the House Cat (Sylva) and Whirligig Park (Wilson)

Outdoor adventure for everyone: paddling on the Nantahala or French Broad, 320 miles of coastline, waterfall hikes in Transylvania County, and mountain dark-sky stargazing

Small towns shine: Features memorable getaways in places like Blowing Rock, Black Mountain, and coastal favorites like Holden Beach

Summer outdoor dramas: Recommends Unto These Hills (Cherokee), The Lost Colony (Manteo), and Horn in the West (Boone)

Food trails to follow: Suggests the WNC Cheese Trail, Surry Sonker Trail, NC Oyster Trail, and International Food Trail (Jacksonville)

Kristy will be having a book signing at Belmont Bookshop on Saturday, May 23. To learn more visit KristyTolley.com and follow @KristyTolley.

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