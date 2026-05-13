Manifesting your dream life

Get tips for simplifying manifestation, along with practical mindset shifts to help turn your goals into reality.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Nichole Eaton, author, Fortune 500 speaker, and intuitive therapist joins QC Life to break down manifestation and show how you can start creating real change in your life.

Manifestation can feel overly complicated, but Nichole makes it simple: it’s the process of turning your desires into reality through intentional, focused thought. A key first step is checking in with your beliefs - are they working for you or working against you? It often starts with how you feel about yourself and the story you repeat in your own mind.

To learn more about mindset shifts, check out Nichole’s book “Rock Your Comeback”. For more tips on manifesting, visit www.nicholeeaton.com and follow @nicholeeaton.xo.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.