Sip and savor at the 23rd annual Yadkin Valley Wine Festival May 16

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Yadkin Valley Wine Festival returns for its 23rd year on Saturday, May 16, from 11a.m.- 5p.m. It’s a fun way to spend the day tasting wines from the Yadkin Valley, whether you’re coming with friends and family or making it a couple’s day out. This year’s festival features 18 wineries and 8 food vendors, plus two live bands playing yacht rock and beach music throughout the day.

The festival is all about celebrating the region and supporting local businesses while showcasing everything the Yadkin Valley has to offer. Tickets are $35 through May 15 and $45 at the door, with VIP options available online that include early entry. Families are welcome, but you must be 21+ to receive a wristband and enjoy wine tastings.

To learn more, visit yadkinvalleywinefestival.com or call (336) 526-1111.

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