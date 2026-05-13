Stay aware of moving scams

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - May is National Moving Month, and Juliana O’Rork from the Better Business Bureau (BBB) joins QC Life to remind the community to be on alert for moving scams. Moving is already stressful, but scams can make it far worse - ranging from missing items and surprise fees to extreme cases where belongings are held hostage until more money is paid.

Common scam tactics include movers taking a deposit and never showing up, charging more than the original quote, adding last-minute weight or extra fees after the truck is loaded, or failing to deliver belongings unless additional payment is made. To protect yourself, watch for warning signs, be cautious of unusual requests or added costs, get everything in writing, keep an inventory of your items, and ask questions before moving day.

To learn more visit BBB.org and follow @bbbcharlotte.

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