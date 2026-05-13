Tunnel to Towers Charlotte Climb returns to Bank of America Stadium

Honor fallen heroes and support their families on May 17th at the Tunnel to Towers Charlotte Climb.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Now entering its second year at Bank of America Stadium, the Tunnel to Towers Charlotte Climb honors a mission born from the sacrifices of 9/11 - raising funds to support fallen and catastrophically injured first responders and military heroes, along with their families, across Charlotte and North Carolina. With stair-climbing challenges open to all ages—adults, teens, children, first responders, and military personnel - the event offers a powerful way for the community to come together in remembrance, gratitude, and support.

The Climb is also a meaningful moment for the city to keep the legacy of those we’ve lost at the forefront, including Deputy U.S. Marshal Thomas Weeks, CMPD Officer Joshua Eyer, and NCDAC Investigators Sam Poloche and William “Alden” Elliott. Through programs like mortgage-free homes, the Tunnel to Towers Foundation helps families remain in the communities they love after tragedy.

The Climb takes place Saturday, May 17 at 9:00am; visit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation website to learn more, register and support.

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