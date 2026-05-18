Rezza is a Charlotte-based artist and creative director blending dreamy vocals with dance-inspired production while building community.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Rezza, a Bronx-born and Charlotte-based artist joins QC Life to discuss the inspiration behind her artistic identity, the vision for her upcoming music, and how she’s creating community. Through music, fashion, and curated events, Rezza creates immersive experiences rooted in emotion, storytelling, nightlife culture, and self-expression. She also owns ROMANTECH, a creative platform highlighting art, fashion, and underground culture.

Dreamwave sounds with Rezza Rezza is a Charlotte-based artist and creative director blending dreamy vocals with dance-inspired production while building community.

Rezza is currently building her next project, “Bass & Butterflies”, a release she says captures a dreamwave sound with atmospheric textures layered with dance-driven rhythms. She’s previously released the album “Stereo Luv” and the EP “It’s Not Too Late”, both available on streaming platforms.

To learn more follow @sleepyrezza.

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