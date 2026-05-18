Explore the Greensboro Science Center

Meet amazing animals, explore and learn something new, and discover easy ways you can help protect endangered species.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Greensboro Science Center is celebrating Endangered Species Day on Saturday, May 16, with activities and information available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can meet animals, explore bio facts, and learn what it takes to protect endangered species in the wild - plus simple ways families can help from home.

The Science Center is home to several endangered species, including hippos, tigers, and penguins, and supports active conservation efforts that benefit animals beyond its walls.

The Greensboro Science Center welcomes all guests to come and make fun and educational memories. Learn more at greensboroscience.org.

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