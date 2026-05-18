Fun experiments to do at home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - May is National Inventor Month, and it’s never too late to create something new. IDEA Lab Kids owner Kosal Chea joins QC Life to show how kids can learn electricity and circuitry by building light sabers and brush bots—hands-on projects inspired by what campers create at IDEA Lab’s summer camps.

From quick engineering builds to creative science experiments, it’s all about having fun while seeing how big ideas come to life. Kosal shares a few easy ways families can spark that same inventor mindset at home.

IDEA Lab Kids is located in Ballantyne; learn more at idealabkids.com/location/ballantyne.

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