CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Saichelle McNeill, owner of WashRoom Laundry Service, joins QC Life to weigh in on the fabric softener debate - and her message is clear: it may be doing more harm than good.

Fabric softener coats fabric, making towels repel water instead of absorb it. It can also hide undisclosed chemicals under the label fragrance, which includes ingredients linked to asthma irritation. In addition it leaves residue that builds up in your washer and dryer, and releases chemicals into the air through the dryer vent when heated. Skip the softener and opt for simpler alternatives like wool dryer balls, a splash of distilled white vinegar in the dispenser, and using less detergent overall.

WashRoom’s professional system doesn’t even include fabric softener because clean laundry shouldn’t need a chemical coating to feel clean. To learn more visit washroomlaundry.com and follow @washroomlaundry.

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