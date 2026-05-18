Simple organic pest control tips

Sara Rubens of Seed to Sanctuary shares easy, natural ways to deter garden pests and keep warm-season plants growing strong.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Sara Rubens, owner of Seed to Sanctuary, joins us to share natural, easy ways to keep pests away and help your garden thrive. Now that warm-season gardens are in the ground, she’ll walk through simple organic methods for preventing and treating common pests and diseases.

Start with planting pungent, strong-smelling herbs like chives nearby, since many pests hate those scents. Use a less is more approach: don’t panic and over-spray, and avoid spraying directly on flowers to help protect bees and other pollinators.

When you do need support, a gentle mix of insecticidal soap can be an effective deterrent for many common garden pests. To learn more visit www.seedtosanctuary.com and follow @seed2sanctuary.

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