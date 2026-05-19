Step inside ancient Egypt

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Travel back to ancient Egypt without ever boarding a plane. The Horizon of Khufu at Blume Studios is a captivating virtual reality immersive experience that transports visitors to the Giza Plateau, where they can explore Khufu, the largest and oldest pyramid on the site, in a way few people ever get to experience.

Designed to open up hidden parts of the pyramid and make this iconic history more accessible, the journey invites you to walk through spaces once closed to the public, then continue into a powerful, emotional look at Egyptian culture - including the funeral rites of an Egyptian king. It’s an unforgettable shared experience for friends and families, blending wonder, discovery, and storytelling in a truly cinematic way.

The experience is presented by Blumenthal Arts located at Blume Studios, learn more by visiting their website.

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