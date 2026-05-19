A weekend getaway to Spartanburg

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Spartanburg offers a lot in one place: a revitalized downtown, chef-driven dining, arts and culture, outdoor recreation and character-rich small towns. Spartanburg is an easy 1 hour and 20-minute drive for Charlotte residents and makes for a quick and enjoyable day trip or weekend away.
Top 10 things to explore in Spartanburg, S.C. in 2026:
- Enjoy a Hub City Spartanburgers Game at the New Fifth Third Park
- Experience Downtown’s Vibrant Culinary and Shopping, and arts scene
- Drive out to Strawberry Hill USA to pick fresh strawberries and enjoy even fresher ice cream
- Catch Live Music at FR8yard or Music on Main
- Discover a Flourishing Arts and Culture Scene
- Visit the New Spartanburg Planetarium Learning Center
- Celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the Revolutionary War
- Explore Spartanburg’s Outdoor Adventures and Scenic Landscapes
- Wander Spartanburg County’s Small-Town Gems
- Get Behind the Wheel at the BMW Performance Center
To learn more visit www.experiencespartanburg.com.
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