A weekend getaway to Spartanburg

Spartanburg, S.C. is an easy and affordable southern getaway.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Spartanburg offers a lot in one place: a revitalized downtown, chef-driven dining, arts and culture, outdoor recreation and character-rich small towns. Spartanburg is an easy 1 hour and 20-minute drive for Charlotte residents and makes for a quick and enjoyable day trip or weekend away.

Top 10 things to explore in Spartanburg, S.C. in 2026:

Enjoy a Hub City Spartanburgers Game at the New Fifth Third Park Experience Downtown’s Vibrant Culinary and Shopping, and arts scene Drive out to Strawberry Hill USA to pick fresh strawberries and enjoy even fresher ice cream Catch Live Music at FR8yard or Music on Main Discover a Flourishing Arts and Culture Scene Visit the New Spartanburg Planetarium Learning Center Celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the Revolutionary War Explore Spartanburg’s Outdoor Adventures and Scenic Landscapes Wander Spartanburg County’s Small-Town Gems Get Behind the Wheel at the BMW Performance Center

To learn more visit www.experiencespartanburg.com.

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