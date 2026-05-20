Make a difference for shelter pets

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control is asking the community to help move at least 30 dogs into adoption, foster, rescue, or staycations.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care & Control has been operating at maximum capacity for more than a week and for every dog leaving the shelter, two more are arriving. In just the past week, the shelter has taken in more than 100 dogs and responded to over 500 calls for service.

Officials say the need is urgent: they’re asking for at least 30 dogs to leave the shelter today through adoption, foster placement, rescue partners, or staycations. The goal is to create space ahead of the weekend and help the shelter avoid heartbreaking decisions.

The call for help comes as the community prepares for Steps for Shelter Pets on Saturday, May 30, a walk designed to raise awareness and support for animals in the shelter’s care. The shelter says more than 10,800 animals entered the facility in 2025, and each lap walked during the event represents one animal that came through its doors.

For 2026, the shelter’s goal is to raise $5 per lap, with a total fundraising target of $54,000. Funds will support enrichment, supplies, and specialized medical care beyond routine shelter operations.

To learn more visit animalcareclt.org.

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