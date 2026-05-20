Relax with Bullfrog Spas

During Bullfrog Spas Memorial Day Sale, save up to $4,000 and get a free audio upgrade on select models.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - QC Life host Jana Angel stopped by Bullfrog Spas to check out their hot tubs and see what makes them stand out. Memorial Day is the perfect time to bring home a Bullfrog Spa - kick off summer with a premium hot tub or swim spa designed around you.

Bullfrog Spas feature the patented JetPak® Therapy System, delivering a fully personalized massage with interchangeable JetPaks tailored to your body, lifestyle, and favorite therapy like head, neck, and shoulder relief.

Now through May 26, save up to $4,000, plus get a free audio upgrade valued at up to $1,600. Visit your nearest Factory Store and learn more at BullfrogSpas.com.

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