9 things to do in Charlotte this Memorial Day weekend: May 22-24, 2026

FILE - In this May 27, 2018, file photo, the field takes the green flag to start the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, N.C. Some fans have been coming to the Coca-Cola 600 for decades, but they won’t be allowed into Charlotte Motor Speedwaý on Sunday, May 24, 2020, due to Covid-19, leaving the grandstands empty and many disappointed. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn, File)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Cheerwine Festival is back, plus cultural festivals and John Legend.

9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend is part of our new newsletter The Go Guide! Every week, get the scoop on the latest events and happenings around Charlotte right in your inbox. To subscribe, make sure to check “The Go Guide” in our newsletter page.

Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of May 22-24, 2026:

The Notebook (Belk Theater), through Sunday: Get your tissues ready, Charlotte, “The Notebook” the musical has arrived. Based on the beloved book and film, “The Notebook,” is the deeply moving story of Noah and Allie and their enduring love through the decades despite the odds stacked against them. Featuring music by Ingrid Michaelson, the musical recreates the movie’s iconic moments and gives a fresh look at a lifetime of love. Tickets start at $46.58.

Chance the Rapper (TD Amp), Friday 7:30 p.m.: Grammy Award winner Chance the Rapper is heading to Ballantyne. Celebrating a decade since the release of “Coloring Book,” the show will be a preview of his upcoming summer tour which has a stop in Raleigh. The intimate performance offers Charlotte fans a rare chance to hear what he’s been crafting ahead of the tour. Opening for Chance is TiaCorine. Tickets start at $77.

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Memorial Day Celebration (Whitewater Center), Saturday & Sunday: There’s plenty to do at the Whitewater Center before the holiday. Get your heart racing with the Memorial Day Trail Race or get your stretches in with yoga classes throughout the day. You can also try stand-up yoga on the Catawba River. Enjoy live music all weekend long with David Childers & The Serpents as well as Dylan Chambers and Doc Robinson. Admission is free.

Laps with Legends 5K (NASCAR Hall of Fame), Saturday 8 a.m.: Rev your engines for Uptown Charlotte’s newest run. The Laps with Legends 5K is a race unlike any other that has you running with NASCAR legends. For the inaugural year, you’ll see Richard Petty, Carl Edwards and Kurt Busch. Funds raised benefit the NASCAR Hall of Fame Foundation’s scholarship program. Registration is currently at $60.83.

Carolina Harbor Opening Day, Saturday 11 a.m.: The best waterpark in the Carolinas reopens its gates for the season. Slide down Barracuda Blasters or battle it out at the Boogie Board Racers. If you’re looking for something more relaxing, grab a colorful inner tube and enjoy the Coastal Currents. Admission is included with Carowinds admission.

Charlotte Water Lantern Festival (Symphony Park), Saturday 6 to 10 p.m.: Take a moment to reflect on life and love in a beautiful ceremony where hundreds of illuminous lanterns flicker through the lake at Symphony Park. Decorate your lantern to remember loved ones, hopes and dreams, or to show gratitude and watch it float among your community’s lanterns. Tickets are $36.99 when purchased online before the event.

Coca-Cola 600 (Charlotte Motor Speedway), Sunday 6 p.m.: Celebrating 67 years of epic racing, thousands of NASCAR fans will take over the speedway to watch as the biggest superstars go for the gold. Don’t miss the pre-race concert with country star Brad Paisley, as well as the military salute, driver appearances and the fan fun zone. Tickets start at $73.15.

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Memorial Day Ceremony (Veterans Park Huntersville), Monday 11 a.m.: Honor the lives of those who have fallen for our country and freedom. A special ceremony will be held with live music and distinguished speakers to remember the sacrifices made by many. The ceremony is free to attend, and guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs and blankets.

LuminoCity Dino Safari (Concord Mills), now open: Take a roaring adventure to the Jurassic world with dozens of towering dinosaurs surround you, some even as big as 46-feet-tall. As the sun sets, you’ll see the lights glow for an illuminating journey that transforms the over 100,000 square feet of Dino Safari. Admission also includes access to Neon Octo-beats, fossil hunt, a caveman axe throw, and playground. Tickets start at $24.78.

Have an event you want to submit? I’m always looking for things to do around Charlotte. Send me your event to Carmichael.Cruz@WBTV.com.

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