Blumenthal Arts announces 2026 Blumey Award winners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Blumenthal Arts announced the 2026 Blumey Award winners after celebrating the 13th annual ceremony on May 17 at Belk Theater. One of the nation’s largest nonprofit performing arts organizations, Blumenthal Arts honored Charlotte-area high school musical theater students for excellence in performance, design, direction, and production highlighting a record-breaking 59 participating schools across the region.

Weddington High School won Bank of America’s Best Musical Award for Tier 1 for its production of “Legally Blonde: The Musical”, while North Lincoln High School earned the Tier 2 honor for “Hadestown: Teen Edition”.

Blumenthal Arts CEO Tom Gabbard applauded the students dedication and creativity. To learn more visit blumenthalarts.org and follow @blumenthalarts.

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