Bojangles Foundation supports pediatric heart patients

Bojangles Foundation Gives From the Heart campaign raised more than $650,000 to support pediatric heart patients.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Stacey McCray, Vice President of Communications at Bojangles, Greg Olsen, co-founder of The HEARTest Yard, and Leannie McAllister, associate director of The Children’s Heart Foundation, join QC Life to share the impact of the Bojangles Gives From the Heart campaign.

The six-week in-store fundraiser donated 10% of all heart-shaped Bo-Berry Biscuit sales, along with proceeds from guests rounding up their orders to the nearest dollar, benefiting The HEARTest Yard and the Bojangles Foundation. The campaign exceeded its goal - raising more than $650,000 to support pediatric heart patients in our community.

To learn more, visit www.bojangles.com/foundation, www.childrensheartfoundation.org, and receptionsforresearch.org.

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