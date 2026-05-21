Carolina Ascent postseason push

QC Life host Jorge Andres talks with the head coach about the team’s growth and why a Carolina Ascent match is a fun night out for the whole family.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Carolina Ascent is making a postseason push. QC Life host Jorge Andres has a conversation with the head coach to talk about what this run means - for the players and for the community.

This team has grown so much and has become a group of incredible role models. At every Carolina Ascent game, you can expect a great match, a fun atmosphere, and an amazing night out for the whole family.

To learn more visit www.carolinaascent.com.

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