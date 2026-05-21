Celebrating NASCAR Legends

QC Life meets Australian author Andrew Clark to talk about his new book "The Immortals of NASCAR" and the iconic drivers whose stories shaped the sport.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - NASCAR is a sport born in the South - but author Andrew Clark comes from even farther south than you might think: Australia. QC Life is meeting the writer behind the new book “The Immortals of NASCAR”, a celebration of the best of the best and the stories that made them legends.

The book says you can have the fastest car, the best engine, and the smartest crew chief, but in the end it’s the person behind the wheel who makes the difference. The book highlights NASCAR icons and what set them apart, and Andrew believes his distance from the sport gives him a unique perspective - an ability to appreciate it and judge it from afar.

This conversation was filmed at the North Carolina Auto Racing Hall of Fame in Mooresville, NC. Learn more at ncarhof.com.

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