Charlotte Crown set for first-ever home game at Bojangles Coliseum

Charlotte Crown players Dazia Lawrence and LeLe Grissett join QC Life to preview the team’s first home game Thursday, May 21 at 7 p.m. vs. Jacksonville.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Charlotte Crown players Dazia Lawrence and LeLe Grissett join QC Life to talk about the team’s inaugural season and a major milestone: the Crown’s first-ever home game.

It’s this Thursday, May 21 at 7 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum against Jacksonville, with a Fan Fest outside from 5:30–6:30 featuring music, drinks, and interactive games. Everyone in attendance will also get a free T-shirt.

The Crown are coming in with momentum after winning their first game in Jacksonville last Friday, 103–95, in the inaugural season of the UPSHOT League, which runs through August. The next home game is Monday, May 25th at 7 p.m. vs. Greensboro. To learn more, visit crownupshot.com and follow @cltcrownupshot.

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