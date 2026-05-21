Coca-Cola 600 honors fallen service members

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The longest race on the NASCAR schedule, the Coca-Cola 600, takes over Charlotte Motor Speedway Memorial Day weekend. Beyond the action on the track, the NASCAR community pauses to honor our armed forces and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

QC Life had a conversation with Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Dillon and his pit crew member, who also served in the military, about the powerful meaning of Memorial Day. They shared that Memorial Day is about putting others before yourself, telling the stories of the fallen, and recognizing Gold Star families who have lost a loved one.

During the Coca-Cola 600, every team will carry the name of a fallen service member on their windshield banner as part of that tribute right here in Charlotte on Sunday, May 24th.

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