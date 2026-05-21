Free youth baseball & softball clinic with MLB legend Otis Nixon

The Knothole Foundation is hosting a free clinic for kids ages 6–12 on Saturday, May 23 in West Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Knothole Foundation is hosting a free clinic for kids ages 6–12 on Saturday, May 23 at Richard “Stick” Williams Dream Fields & Education Center. The event will feature former MLB star Otis Nixon. The clinic will focus on fundamentals, skill-building, teamwork, leadership, and community plus a special discussion in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The clinic runs Saturday, May 23rd from 12:30–2:00 p.m., with Otis Nixon on-site from 1:00–2:00 p.m. A 17-year MLB veteran (1983–1999), Nixon is known for his speed, tallying 620 career stolen bases, including 72 steals in 1991 with the Atlanta Braves.

Registration is free and open now. To learn more visit knotholecarolinas.org and follow @knotholefoundation.

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