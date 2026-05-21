Outdoor adventure awaits in Jonesville, North Carolina

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The trails are calling and the water’s waiting in Jonesville, North Carolina. QC Life takes a one tank trip to the heart of the Yadkin Valley to explore this town known for its wineries, outdoor trails, and family-friendly activities.

One highlight is the Double Bluff Recreation Area, featuring disc golf, a kids play area, covered shelters, six miles of biking trails, and three miles of walking trails with plans to connect to the greenway soon. Visitors can also pack a picnic and take in the views at Sweetheart Ridge.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for Double Bluff is set for June 4 at 10 a.m., and North Carolina Trail Days runs June 4–7, bringing even more ways for families to get outside, walk, and bike. Learn more at TownofJonesvilleNC.com or visit 1503 NC Hwy 67, Jonesville, NC.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.