QC Life catches up with Rick Devens ahead of Survivor finale

Rick Devens talks about the challenge of preparing for the game and using positivity to push through negativity on and off the island.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - For the first time since 2019, viewers will learn the winner at the same time as the contestants because the live finale is back. Ahead of Survivor 50 season finale, QC Life host Jana Angel caught up with fan-favorite castaway Rick Devens, who shared how hard it is to train for Survivor.

He also talked about keeping his balance and mindset, saying the more others tried to bring him down, the more he focused on smiling, having fun, and not letting the negativity win. This is a lesson that applies both on and off the island.

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