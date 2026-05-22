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Charlotte FC brings the momentum

Charlotte FC brings the momentum Charlotte FC faces New England on May 23rd in the final match before the World Cup break.
By QC Life Web Staff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Spanish analyst Antonio Ramos joins QC Life to preview Charlotte FC’s final match before the World Cup break. CLTFC wraps up a four-match home stretch this weekend on May 23rd against New England, with tickets starting as low as $26 and a Tim Ream bobblehead giveaway for the first fans through the gates.

It’s a pivotal game as Charlotte heads into the break, with a chance to build momentum and return strong for the second half of the season. For tickets, visit www.charlottefootballclub.com.

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