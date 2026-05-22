Charlotte FC brings the momentum

Charlotte FC faces New England on May 23rd in the final match before the World Cup break.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Spanish analyst Antonio Ramos joins QC Life to preview Charlotte FC’s final match before the World Cup break. CLTFC wraps up a four-match home stretch this weekend on May 23rd against New England, with tickets starting as low as $26 and a Tim Ream bobblehead giveaway for the first fans through the gates.

It’s a pivotal game as Charlotte heads into the break, with a chance to build momentum and return strong for the second half of the season. For tickets, visit www.charlottefootballclub.com.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.