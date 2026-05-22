A new era of hoops in Charlotte

The Charlotte Crown host Jacksonville at Bojangles Coliseum on May 21st with a pregame Fan Fest and a T-shirt giveaway.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Paul Branecky, Senior Vice President of Zawyer Sports Charlotte, joins QC Life to talk about the Charlotte Crown and the excitement building in the team’s inaugural UPSHOT League season.

The Charlotte Crown play their first-ever home game this Thursday, May 21 at 7 p.m. at Bojangles Coliseum against Jacksonville. Fans can arrive early for a Fan Fest outside the Coliseum from 5:30–6:30 p.m. featuring music, drinks, and interactive games and a T-shirt giveaway for everyone in attendance.

Charlotte is coming off a big milestone win in its first game last Friday in Jacksonville, 103–95. The UPSHOT League season runs through August, and the next home game after Thursday is Monday night at 7 p.m. vs. Greensboro.

For tickets visit crownupshot.com.

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