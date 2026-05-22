“The Notebook” brings a timeless love story to the stage

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Hailed as one of the most enduring love stories, “The Notebook” based on Nicholas Sparks best-selling novel and the iconic film comes to the Belk Theater Tuesday, May 19 through Sunday, May 24. The stage adaptation offers a fresh, emotional take that stands on its own as a live experience, following Allie and Noah - two people from different worlds whose love is tested, yet endures across decades.

The show is recommended for ages 10 and up and resonates with audiences discovering the story for the first time and longtime fans alike. What sets this version apart is its multi-timeline structure, with three versions of Allie and Noah portrayed at different stages of life often sharing the stage as past and present blur together like memory itself.

Tickets are available at BlumenthalArts.org.

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