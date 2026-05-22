Self love meals for Mental Health Awareness Month

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Yvette Kerns, known as The Petite Cook Charlotte, joins QC Life with simple, nourishing self love meals designed to support mental wellness during Mental Health Awareness Month. Her fueled and fed approach is about shifting the focus from struggle to self-care and creating a safe space in the kitchen so eating well feels doable and sustainable.

She encourages people to give themselves permission to lean on convenience when needed using pre-chopped produce, frozen veggies and rice, canned beans, tinned fish, pre-packaged boiled eggs, or rotisserie chicken.

To keep prep and cleanup minimal, try kitchen scissors instead of a knife, use tools like an air fryer or slow cooker, eat from the cooking vessel when you can, and consider grocery delivery to remove barriers. You can also hear more in the “You Are Not Alone” episode on the Queen City Podcast Network, available on Spotify and Apple Music.

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