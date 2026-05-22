Shining a light on mental health conversations

The Daylight podcast hosts guests to share mental health journeys, offer support and resources, and remind listeners they’re not alone.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - May is Mental Health Awareness Month, a reminder to check in with others and keep the conversation going. The 2026 theme, “More Good Days, Together,” focuses on connecting people with the right support at the right time. If you or someone you know is struggling, call or text 988.

Yvette Kerns joins QC Life to share her brother’s story and invite the community to listen to the Daylight Podcast, which gives guests a platform to talk about their mental health journeys, offer hope, and share resources.

Yvette is featured on Episode 3, “You Are Not Alone,” available on Spotify and Apple Music. The podcast is rooted in empathy, support, and even moments of joy along the way.

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