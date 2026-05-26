Creativity in the fast lane

Ty Capel shares how he shapes the SimRacing Expo’s brand by partnering with vendors, curating an art experience, and leading photo and video production.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Makayla Binter from Charlotte is Creative joins QC Life with creative strategist Tyler “Ty” Capel. Ty is a UNC Charlotte alum, exhibiting artist (most recently at 9189/VAPA Gallery), and a professional travel photographer specializing in exotic cars and luxury real estate.

As the Creative Strategist for the SimRacing Expo, Ty oversees creative direction and brand storytelling by connecting the team with vendors, curating a unique art experience, and managing photo and video production to strengthen the expo’s identity and marketing.

Follow @tygc_ to learn more.

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