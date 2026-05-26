Finding joy through dance

Pop-up line dancing events in Charlotte are helping people meet new friends, build confidence, and have fun on the dance floor.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Professional dancer Lisa Konczal is bringing her “Interactive Dance Entertainment” pop-up line dance events to Charlotte after years of hosting, teaching, and performing at major experiential events and private shows across the country including pre-show entertainment for Grammy-winning artists. She’s focused on creating more accessible, community-centered dance opportunities while partnering with North Carolina-owned businesses to support local.

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and dance is a simple way to boost both mental and physical wellbeing through movement, music, and real-life connection. Her events teach easy-to-follow line dances across genres like country, Latin, funk, and pop (and may include two-step or country swing), with the music and instruction tailored to the crowd.

Join in on the fun at an upcoming event on Sunday, May 31 at Lenny Boy Brewing. To learn more visit LisaKEntertainment.com and follow @Lisa_K_Entertainment.

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