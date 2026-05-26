From layered lighting and oversized planters to cozy conversation zones, these simple outdoor design ideas can quickly refresh your space for summer.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The easiest way to upgrade your outdoor space is to make it feel intentional. Layered outdoor lighting instantly elevates a patio or porch, whether it’s lanterns, rechargeable lamps, bistro/string lights, or uplighting trees and greenery. Next, bring the inside out with design touches like outdoor rugs, performance fabrics, throw pillows, and accent tables. One oversized planter makes more impact than several small ones try olive trees, ferns, hydrangeas, or layered greenery. Focus on how people actually gather by creating conversation zones with lounge seating, bistro corners, fire tables, or cozy poolside moments.

Indoor-outdoor flow is also in, with matching tones and cohesive palettes that connect both spaces. Skip overly trendy outdoor furniture that won’t age well, avoid harsh black-and-white contrast in favor of softer neutrals and earthy tones. Get outdoor furniture that is comfortable because people want a space they can actually relax in.

Learn more by visiting cbbdesignfirm.com and follow @cbbdesignfirm.

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