The Charlotte entrepreneur behind Sneak CLT talks with QC Life's Jana Angel about his battle with a rare kidney disease.

Charlotte entrepreneur behind Sneak CLT opens up about his search for a kidney donor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte entrepreneur Jamil Whitlow is best known as the force behind Sneak CLT, a cocktail lounge that’s quickly become a go-to community gathering spot.

In a sit-down interview with QC Life’s Jana Angel, Whitlow shared that behind the scenes he’s also fighting a rare kidney disease called focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, or FSGS. Watch their full conversation in the video player up above.

Whitlow was diagnosed roughly four years ago -- but in January 2025, his health took a sudden turn. He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors immediately began dialysis.

Since then, he’s been completing dialysis four days a week. It’s a demanding treatment that can take three-and-a-half to four hours at a time.

Whitlow says his days often start with getting his daughter ready for school, then shifting into business calls and planning before dialysis begins. On good treatment days, he’s able to stay engaged with family life and keep Sneak CLT moving forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

On harder days, dialysis can wipe out the rest of his schedule.

Still, Whitlow says faith and purpose keep him pushing forward. He’s using his story to encourage people -- especially men of color -- to not ignore symptoms, and to stay on top of doctor visits.

Whitlow is also speaking openly about his need for a living kidney donor. He acknowledges that it’s a serious ask, but reminds people that even if they aren’t a match for him, they may be able to save someone else’s life through donation.

He shared that 10 people have already applied to be screened, which he calls both overwhelming and deeply humbling.

For those who want to support Whitlow right now, he says that simply showing up at Sneak CLT -- whether for date night, a pre-concert stop, or a celebration -- helps sustain the community he’s building. Check out the cocktail lounge’s website here.

To see if you are a match to be a potential kidney donor, you can fill out Atrium Health’s Living Kidney Donor Questionnaire online right here.

Copyright 2026 WBTV. All rights reserved.