The annual gala honors women making a difference across Lake Norman while raising money for a local nonprofit.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Mamie Lee, Editor in Chief of “Lake Norman Woman Magazine”, created the Lake Norman Woman of the Year Gala to spotlight the women who often don’t seek recognition - those leading businesses, supporting nonprofits, mentoring, volunteering, and showing up for the community every day.

Last year’s inaugural gala sold out, welcomed more than 150 community leaders, celebrated over 100 nominated women, and raised $16,000 for local nonprofits. The first Woman of the Year was Alicia Gibson, recognized for her leadership and humanitarian work. Finalist Cristina Biffle was also honored for community impact, including hurricane relief efforts in Western North Carolina.

This year’s gala is Friday, September 25 at The Brawley Estate in Mooresville, with proceeds benefiting Foster Love Adopt Repeat, supporting children and families in foster care. Nominations are open now.

To learn more and tickets visit lakenormanwoman.com and follow @lknwomanmag.

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