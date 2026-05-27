Life in the fast lane with Daniel Hemric

Go behind the scenes in a conversation with NASCAR driver Daniel Hemric as he puts in the hard work preparing all week for race day.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - The Queen City is revving up for an exciting race weekend at the Coca-Cola 600 in the NASCAR Cup Series - one of the biggest race weekends of the year.

Professional stock car racing driver Daniel Hemric is soaking in everything a hometown race has to offer with everyone coming into Charlotte. Behind the scenes, there’s a demanding part of the job most people don’t see. Monday through Thursday is all about training and preparation. Drivers work six days a week, logging constant simulator time, running laps, and even doing heat training in 170-degree saunas to get ready for race day.

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