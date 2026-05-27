After a car wreck, Stewart Law Offices helps you understand your options and gather the records you need.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - You want the right advice and the right people in your corner when it comes to legal matters and Stewart Law Offices is here to help.

After a car wreck, get medical care right away and follow your doctor’s orders. When you’re able, a Functional Capacity Evaluation can document your limitations with measurable data - so it’s important to give full effort during the test.

To learn more visit www.stewartlawoffices.net.

Stewart Law Offices are Located at:

2427 Tuckaseegee Road, Charlotte NC

Ebenezer Road, Rock Hill, SC

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