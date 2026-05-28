9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend: May 29-31, 2026

Robert Petkoff and the Company of the 2025 touring production of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL. Photo by Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman for MurphyMade

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Moulin Rouge! The Musical can cans into Charlotte plus four legendary powerhouses on one stage.

9 things to do in Charlotte this weekend is part of our new newsletter The Go Guide! Every week, get the scoop on the latest events and happenings around Charlotte right in your inbox. To subscribe, make sure to check “The Go Guide” in our newsletter page.

Here’s a list of things to do the weekend of May 29-31, 2026. Check before heading to each event as they may be affected by weather:

Moulin Rouge! (Belk Theater), through Sunday: Calling all Bohemians! The 10-time Tony Award-winning musical is back to take the Queen City inside the famous Paris nightclub. Based on Baz Luhrman’s classic movie, the Broadway smash is filled with even more modern music mashups, dazzling costumes and the glitz you expect from the Moulin Rouge. Get ready to dance along to songs like “Lady Marmalade” and “Come What May.” Tickets start at $58.97.

Armenian Food Festival (St. Sarkis Armenian Apostolic Church), Friday to Sunday: Get a taste of Armenia right here in Charlotte. From fire-grilled chicken and beef kebabs to homemade pastries, get an authentic food-filled experience while celebrating Armenian culture. While you eat, enjoy live music and cultural performances. The festival is open 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.

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AIDS Walk Charlotte (Truist Field), Saturday 9 a.m. to noon: Tie those laces for the Carolinas’ largest HIV fundraising walk. Celebrating 30 years here in Charlotte, the fundraiser has raised over $3.7 million to date helping fight the stigma and bringing care and support to those in need. The family-friendly 1-mile walk is open to all ages. There is no fee to register but participants who raise at least $35 will get a T-shirt.

Connolly on 5th’s 25th Anniversary (Connolly on 5th), Saturday noon to 11 p.m.: The Uptown favorite is celebrating a milestone anniversary and you are invited. Taking over 5th Street, you can expect plenty of Irish dancing, food, drinks and live music. From Irish step dancers to local bands like Featherpocket Stringband and headliners The Prodigals, feel the craic right here in Charlotte. Admission is free.

South East Rare Plant Market (Vaulted Oak Brewing), Saturday 1 to 5 p.m.: If you’re looking for a new addition to your plant collection, this market is just for you. From rare and exotic plants to houseplants for beginners, you’ll find some of the best local vendors who can help you find that perfect plant, especially those you won’t find in stores. You can also find vendors selling accessories and essentials to keep your garden in top condition. Admission is free.

NoDa 5K (NoDa Brewing North End), Saturday 6 p.m.; Take a scenic lap around NoDa for a 5K that’s all about running fast and drinking slow. Get the heart racing and celebrate with an after-party worth running for. Returning this year is the “win your weight in beer” challenge where one person from a winning team hops on the “beer scale” and win that weight in NoDa Beer or Hop2O. Registration is currently $50.14 and will go up on race day.

The Queens (Spectrum Center), Saturday 7 p.m.: Four legends on one stage equals one epic night of vocal powerhouses. Gladys Knight, Chaka Khan, Patti LaBelle and Stephanie Mills are coming to the Spectrum Center this weekend for an unforgettable evening of classic hits and mashups. Tickets start at $75.75.

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MGK (Truliant Amphitheater), Saturday 7 p.m.: MGK, or Machine Gun Kelly, is hitting the road for the “lost americana tour.” This is his first tour back since 2022 and he’s pulling all the stops performing classic hits and deep cuts. He’ll be joined by Wiz Khalifa and De’Wayne making the lost americana tour a can’t miss summer show. Tickets start at $30.

Blueberry Day (Charlotte Regional Farmers Market), Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Get ready for a berry good time at the Charlotte Regional Farmers Market. Celebrate the natural, sweet goodness of blueberries this Sunday where you’ll find the freshest, local blueberries, blueberry baked treats, blueberry drinks and jams. Kids can head to the craft station for stickers, stamps and art. Admission is free.

Have an event you want to submit? I’m always looking for things to do around Charlotte. Send me your event to Carmichael.Cruz@WBTV.com.

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