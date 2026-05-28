Gift guide for graduates

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Whether it’s high school or college, if you’re shopping for the perfect senior gift, stop by Eliza B’s. They make it easy to create something personal with custom embroidery - think school colors, names, favorite quotes, and more. Popular picks include Scout bags, towels, tumblers, and other great gift options.

They also offer gift wrapping and can help you pull everything together, even if you’re shopping last-minute so your gift still feels meaningful and special. Eliza B’s has thoughtful gifts year-round and is located in the Arboretum area. Learn more at shopelizabs.com and follow @elizabsclt.

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